E-petition launched to prevent Peterborough United stadium development on Embankment

Peterborough Embankment.

The stadium itself is still in the early planning stages but the club has expressed its desire for it to be located on the Embankment, close to the site of the new ARU Peterborough university campus that will be constructed on the site.

After the proposals were first put forward, opponents joined together to form the Save Peterborough Embankment group. They have amassed over 1,700 members on Facebook and have now started an e-petition on Peterborough City Council’s website.

The petition comes in the same week that campaigners opposed to a 600-year-old oak tree in Bretton being felled had their petition pass 500 signatures and therefore trigger a debate on the subject at a full council meeting. It is likely that the same outcome is being sought with this petition.

The petition was on Monday (October 11) and by Friday (October 15) has received more than 260 signatures.

The petition states: “With the increasing population of Peterborough the retention of the valuable green spaces we have becomes ever more important, especially within the city centre, which is rapidly turning into a concrete jungle. This Embankment has been neglected for years by our council and lack of facilities presently restricts its use. Visiting events that bring facilities with them see fantastic attendances into the thousands and shows that there is great potential if properly managed.

“The value this area brings to the public is immeasurable as space of reflection and unity and it also serves as protection in the way of flood defences,and acts as part of a wildlife corridor. To allow the construction of a stadium on a huge part of this site would be short sighted and for commercial gain at the expense of the whole of Peterborough, with the adjacent university buildings that will further encroach upon this site there will be very little public green space left.”