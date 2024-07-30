Drug paraphernalia found round makeshift shelter in Peterborough's Thorpe Meadows
and live on Freeview channel 276
A makeshift shelter surrounded by drug paraphernalia and rubbish that could cause harm to wildlife – and humans – has been found in Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Police said the shelter was found this week – and has now been reported to the city council.
A spokesperson for the force said: “While on cycle patrols in Thorpe Meadows, we bumped into the Water Bailiff from the Peterborough and District Anglian Association, who alerted us to this shelter that has been built in the woodland area near the Boardwalks.
“Unfortunately, there was litter and drugs paraphernalia scattered all around it which could bring harm to the wildlife, so concerns have been passed on to Peterborough City Council.”
A spokesperson for the Peterborough and District Anglian Association commented on a Police Facebook post about the discovery and said: “We are always happy to help support in the community.
“These people may need help and guidance. It's not about persecuting people for their circumstances but these kind of scenes are not safe for kids or the general public.
“We work closely with the authorities to tackle both angling crime and anti social behaviour, all with well meaning volunteers.”
A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: "We will look into this incident and work with partners to provide appropriate support if necessary."