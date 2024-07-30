Drug paraphernalia found round makeshift shelter in Peterborough's Thorpe Meadows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City council say they are looking into the discovery

A makeshift shelter surrounded by drug paraphernalia and rubbish that could cause harm to wildlife – and humans – has been found in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said the shelter was found this week – and has now been reported to the city council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the force said: “While on cycle patrols in Thorpe Meadows, we bumped into the Water Bailiff from the Peterborough and District Anglian Association, who alerted us to this shelter that has been built in the woodland area near the Boardwalks.

Police have reported the find to the city council

“Unfortunately, there was litter and drugs paraphernalia scattered all around it which could bring harm to the wildlife, so concerns have been passed on to Peterborough City Council.”

A spokesperson for the Peterborough and District Anglian Association commented on a Police Facebook post about the discovery and said: “We are always happy to help support in the community.

“These people may need help and guidance. It's not about persecuting people for their circumstances but these kind of scenes are not safe for kids or the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We work closely with the authorities to tackle both angling crime and anti social behaviour, all with well meaning volunteers.”