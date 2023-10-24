Stunning aerial photos show how city dazzles after dark

Even Peterborough’s most ardent admirers would be hard-pushed to describe our fair city as a ‘glitzy’ or ‘glamorous’ place.

However, this amazing selection of aerial photos shows that Peterborough can indeed look pretty spectacular when the sun goes down.

The stunning images were captured by Glenn Jones, a self-confessed “gadget man” from Yaxley who combines a natural flair for photography with impressive drone piloting skills.

After becoming a fully-qualified drone pilot in 2019, Glenn set up Peterborough From Above, a passion project which allowed him to share his love of aerial photography and videography with a wider audience.

"I felt there was something missing on social media,” he said. “There is a lot of drone photography and videography but I thought there was a niche for footage of Peterborough and the local area."

The 46-year-old has developed a significant online presence over the past few years, with several thousand people now following his regular posts across Facebook and Instagram.

The full-time recruitment account manager has been busy recently, capturing an array of dazzling images from across the region with his DJI Mini 3 Pro drone.

However, he is hoping a planned upgrade in drone quality will enable him to take even better images and videos in the months ahead.

“I will be upgrading to the Mini 4 Pro within the next few days,” he says, excitedly.

We think Glenn’s images are sensational, and we’re certain you will too. So make yourself a cuppa, put your feet up and take some time out to look through this wonderful selection of aerial photos of Peterborough from above after dark.

1 . Peterborough from above at night Even the Queensgate roundabout looks impressive at night from above. Photo: Glenn Jones/Peterborough From Above

2 . Peterborough from above at night A magical shot captures the fun fair's last visit to the Embankment. Photo: Glenn Jones/Peterborough From Above

3 . Peterborough from above at night Benland in Bretton has rarely looked so pretty! Photo: Glenn Jones/Peterborough From Above

4 . Peterborough from above at night The Posh ground looks perfectly manicured ahead of an evening match. Photo: Glenn Jones/Peterborough From Above