Drone on: See how spectacular Peterborough looks at night from above

Stunning aerial photos show how city dazzles after dark
By Darren Calpin
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST

Even Peterborough’s most ardent admirers would be hard-pushed to describe our fair city as a ‘glitzy’ or ‘glamorous’ place.

However, this amazing selection of aerial photos shows that Peterborough can indeed look pretty spectacular when the sun goes down.

The stunning images were captured by Glenn Jones, a self-confessed “gadget man” from Yaxley who combines a natural flair for photography with impressive drone piloting skills.

After becoming a fully-qualified drone pilot in 2019, Glenn set up Peterborough From Above, a passion project which allowed him to share his love of aerial photography and videography with a wider audience.

"I felt there was something missing on social media,” he said. “There is a lot of drone photography and videography but I thought there was a niche for footage of Peterborough and the local area."

The 46-year-old has developed a significant online presence over the past few years, with several thousand people now following his regular posts across Facebook and Instagram.

The full-time recruitment account manager has been busy recently, capturing an array of dazzling images from across the region with his DJI Mini 3 Pro drone.

However, he is hoping a planned upgrade in drone quality will enable him to take even better images and videos in the months ahead.

“I will be upgrading to the Mini 4 Pro within the next few days,” he says, excitedly.

We think Glenn’s images are sensational, and we’re certain you will too. So make yourself a cuppa, put your feet up and take some time out to look through this wonderful selection of aerial photos of Peterborough from above after dark.

Even the Queensgate roundabout looks impressive at night from above.

1. Peterborough from above at night

Even the Queensgate roundabout looks impressive at night from above. Photo: Glenn Jones/Peterborough From Above

A magical shot captures the fun fair's last visit to the Embankment.

2. Peterborough from above at night

A magical shot captures the fun fair's last visit to the Embankment. Photo: Glenn Jones/Peterborough From Above

Benland in Bretton has rarely looked so pretty!

3. Peterborough from above at night

Benland in Bretton has rarely looked so pretty! Photo: Glenn Jones/Peterborough From Above

The Posh ground looks perfectly manicured ahead of an evening match.

4. Peterborough from above at night

The Posh ground looks perfectly manicured ahead of an evening match. Photo: Glenn Jones/Peterborough From Above

