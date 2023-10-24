Drone on: See how spectacular Peterborough looks at night from above
Even Peterborough’s most ardent admirers would be hard-pushed to describe our fair city as a ‘glitzy’ or ‘glamorous’ place.
However, this amazing selection of aerial photos shows that Peterborough can indeed look pretty spectacular when the sun goes down.
The stunning images were captured by Glenn Jones, a self-confessed “gadget man” from Yaxley who combines a natural flair for photography with impressive drone piloting skills.
After becoming a fully-qualified drone pilot in 2019, Glenn set up Peterborough From Above, a passion project which allowed him to share his love of aerial photography and videography with a wider audience.
"I felt there was something missing on social media,” he said. “There is a lot of drone photography and videography but I thought there was a niche for footage of Peterborough and the local area."
The 46-year-old has developed a significant online presence over the past few years, with several thousand people now following his regular posts across Facebook and Instagram.
The full-time recruitment account manager has been busy recently, capturing an array of dazzling images from across the region with his DJI Mini 3 Pro drone.
However, he is hoping a planned upgrade in drone quality will enable him to take even better images and videos in the months ahead.
“I will be upgrading to the Mini 4 Pro within the next few days,” he says, excitedly.
We think Glenn’s images are sensational, and we’re certain you will too. So make yourself a cuppa, put your feet up and take some time out to look through this wonderful selection of aerial photos of Peterborough from above after dark.