Drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including man who crashed into lamppost and family’s fence
All drivers stopped by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit this week.
A man was arrested after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into a lamppost in Peterborough this week.
Cambridgeshire Police attended the incident in Gunthorpe Ridings on the evening of bank holiday Monday (August 29) and arrested a man in his 20s, who mounted the pavement before colliding with a lamppost and crashing through a resident’s fence. However, he has been released without charge and no further action will be taken.
This was just one of the incidents covered by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit this week – the policing unit which patrols Peterborough’s roads.
Other incidents included a driver of a stolen vehicle who failed to stop for police and crashed less than a minute later. The driver was arrested after being uninsured and tested positive for cocaine.
The Peterborough Telegraph has compiled a round-up of the images shared on the BCH Road Poling Unit’s social media account this week: