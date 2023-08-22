News you can trust since 1948
Driver taken to hospital after lorry and tractor involved in incident at Thorney

The road was closed for almost six hours
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:45 BST

A tractor driver has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a lorry at Thorney.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph on 21 August that it’s officers were on the scene of a collision on the A47 from 7.45am until 1.10pm.

The incident happened between Wisbech Road eastbound from B1040 Station Road to New Cut roundabout.

Pictured: Headed towards the A47 towards Thorney at the New Cut roundabout.
All emergency services were called to the scene where there was an oil spillage in one lane after the incident involving the tractor and lorry.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The tractor driver has gone to hospital – though there has been no serious injuries reported.

The road re-opened at 1.10pm while recovery took place on the eastbound carriageway.

