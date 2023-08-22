Driver taken to hospital after lorry and tractor involved in incident at Thorney

A tractor driver has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a lorry at Thorney.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed to the Peterborough Telegraph on 21 August that it’s officers were on the scene of a collision on the A47 from 7.45am until 1.10pm.

The incident happened between Wisbech Road eastbound from B1040 Station Road to New Cut roundabout.

Pictured: Headed towards the A47 towards Thorney at the New Cut roundabout.

All emergency services were called to the scene where there was an oil spillage in one lane after the incident involving the tractor and lorry.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “The tractor driver has gone to hospital – though there has been no serious injuries reported.