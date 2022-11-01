Driver injured after Stagecoach bus involved in collision with two cars in Thorpe Road
The road was closed in both directions as emergency services cleared the area and tended to one injured driver.
A driver has been injured during a collision involving a Stagecoach double-decker bus and two cars.
Police were called to the incident at 6.43pm on October 31 in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, which caused delays to motorists.
There was visible damage to the front of the bus and the windscreen as shattered glass was scattered across the road.
Thorpe Road was closed in both directions as emergency services attended the scene, before the bus was eventually recovered and the road re-opened.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.43pm yesterday (October 31) with reports of a collision involving two cars and a bus in Thorpe Road, Peterborough.
“The collision blocked the road and caused increased congestion in the area.
“The driver of one of the cars received minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.”