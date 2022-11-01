A driver has been injured during a collision involving a Stagecoach double-decker bus and two cars.

Police were called to the incident at 6.43pm on October 31 in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, which caused delays to motorists.

There was visible damage to the front of the bus and the windscreen as shattered glass was scattered across the road.

The Stagecoach double-decker bus was involved in the collision with two cars in Thorpe Road.

Thorpe Road was closed in both directions as emergency services attended the scene, before the bus was eventually recovered and the road re-opened.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.43pm yesterday (October 31) with reports of a collision involving two cars and a bus in Thorpe Road, Peterborough.

“The collision blocked the road and caused increased congestion in the area.

There was shattered glass at the scene of the incident, and the road was closed in both directions before re-opening later that night.