Drinks can printers in Peterborough to create 20 jobs after funds boost

The beverage can printing process at Bevcraft.

The Bevcraft Group, which moved into Titan Drive, Fengate, last March, is seeking to add to its five staff with the recruitment of more digital print technicians over the next 18 months following the seven figure investment.

The money from the HSBC UK will fund new digital printing facilities for the Bevcraft Group, which provides sustainable packaging solutions for independent craft and artisan breweries across Europe.

The new technology will help the company eliminate up to 44 million units of plastic from the microbrewery sector each year and enable it to expand into new markets in Portugal, Finland and Norway.

Ciaran Gorman and Darren Fenton, co-founders of Bevcraft.

A spokesman said: “The new facility positions Bevcraft Group as the first can decoration service in Europe to commercialise digital printing and will replace the need for breweries to require a plastic sleeve or label on their cans, eliminating a large volume of plastic from the supply chain.”

Ciarán Gorman, Group Chief Financial Officer at Bevcraft Group, said: “We’ve seen an increase in demand from our customers for more sustainable solutions to packaging and we are passionate about making a difference across the brewery sector.

“We are proud to be the first to offer this innovative development in can production.

Paul Armstrong, HSBC UK Area Director for East Midlands, said: “We are pleased to support Bevcraft as its strives to eliminate plastics in the industry. This deal sees Bevcraft tackling the issue head on with an innovative solution.”

Printed cans by Bevcraft.