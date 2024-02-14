Dragon boats roar back to life this weekend ahead of spectacular Peterborough festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough’s Dragon Boats are set to roar back into life this weekend at the launch of the city’s spectacular festival.

Shoppers heading to Serpentine Green on Saturday (17 February) can test out a 30-foot dragon boat as part of the launch of this year’s Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brightly coloured boat, complete with carved dragon’s head and traditional drum, will be on show at Serpentine Green between 9.30am and 5pm and is an opportunity for budding participants to ‘test the waters’ and find out more about the event.

The Dragon Boat Festival is always one of the highlights of the Peterborough calendar

Shoppers will be able to sit in the boat, pose for photos with paddles and have a go at beating out time on the drum.

Representatives from the festival’s organisers, New Wave Events, sponsor Hotpoint and chosen charity Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice will be on hand to chat to visitors as they invite them to ‘paddle up’ for this year’s fundraiser.

The city’s 24th dragon boat festival takes place on Saturday 22 June 2024 at Peterborough Rowing Club, Thorpe Meadows, and it’s expected that 48 teams will battle it out along the 200-metre course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the races, which are expected to be watched by several thousand spectators, there will be plenty of fun, music, and entertainment for all the family to enjoy.

The festival will once again raise vital funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice to support their palliative care and bereavement support services.

Nilesh Patel, Senior Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “Dragon boat is back! And we can’t wait to welcome potential captains, drummers and crew to Serpentine Green this weekend to find out more about what this year has got in store. In 2023 a sell-out 48 teams participated in the Peterborough Dragon Boat Festival raising £42,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. With your support again this year, we can continue to be there when it matters.”

Alicja Mierzejewska, Executive Director at NewWave Events, will be part of the team talking to budding dragon boat racers at the weekend: "We are thrilled to announce that the event will run again in 2024! The event raised an amazing amount for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in 2023, and we are hoping to beat this in 2024! We can't wait to welcome back the incredible companies that join us year after year and eagerly anticipate new participants. Our dragons are primed and ready, so join us at Serpentine Green and start sharing your photos ahead of the summer!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Moverley, Communications Director for event sponsor Hotpoint said: “It's our third year sponsoring this fantastic local event to help raise money for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, so we encourage all local businesses to join us at the 2024 Dragon Boat festival. Come along to Serpentine Green this weekend and maybe even take your picture with one of the boats!"

For more information and an entry form, call festival organisers NewWave Events on 01536 674 748 or visit dragonboatevents.co.uk/peterborough-dragon-boat-festival/ to enter online.