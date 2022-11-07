An entrepreneur who is saving video gamers thousands of pounds is celebrating a golden double awards triumph.

Daryl Williams, of Ramsey, who created Game Swap Shop UK, which is an online video game swapping and selling platform, has won gold awards at the SME Cambridgeshire Business Awards 2022 for Best Customer Service and Community Business of the Year.

More than 300 people attended the ceremony at Cambridge Country Club to see the presentation of the awards.

Daryl Williams, left, with one of the two awards his Game Swap Shop UK won at a county business awards.

That success means the business will be entered into the SME National Business Awards 2022 as a finalist in three categories - Best Customer Service, Community Business of the Year and Website of the Year.

Mr Williams said: “The Customer Service Award at the SME Cambridgeshire Business Awards was the only award voted for by the public out of all 19 categories so that was very special to me as I believe we had over 1,000 of our customers vote for us.”

Game Swap Shop UK was set up by Mr Williams last year after a trial as a Facebook group revealed a huge demand for its services.

The business offers different levels of membership with a donation from Premium membership going to Great Ormond Street Hospital.

The service allows gamers to swap computer games instead of having to spend the ‘nearly new’ prices charged by retailers for ‘returned’ games.

Mr Williams said: “Since beginning in January 2020 we have saved our members an estimated £1.3 million and we have raised £7,500 plus for Great Ormond Street Hospital.”