A renewed appeal has gone out to Peterborough people to ‘fly a flag’ to remember the ordeal faced by Ukrainians following the invasion by Russia.

Residents are urged to fly the Ukrainian flag or colours or to light a candle to mark the second anniversary of the war on Saturday (February 24).

The plea comes from the Peterborough and Stamford based group Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF).

New appeal to remembers the plight of the people of Ukraine.

Communities have already demonstrated their support. The group’s last delivery in November last year was the largest yet, including driving two ambulances to Kyiv.

And in mid-February, they dispatched their 14th Aid Package – 11 pallets of donated food, clothes, medicines, camping stoves and sanitary products and medicines by lorry to Poland, from where it will be taken to the front-line communities.

Richard Astle, of Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, said: “On February 24 we are asking people to mark this sad anniversary in the following ways

“Put up a Ukrainian Flag for the day, showing your respect and solidarity with Ukraine or light a candle and place it in your window from 7pm to 10pm, take photos of how you have marked the occasion and put them on your social media accounts with the words #IStandWithUkraine and tag the Facebook page www.facebook.com/helpingukrainesurgeons.”

The group, which is made up of local people committed to supporting Ukraine, has delivered over 50 tonnes of aid, two ambulances (which are now busy doing their work with military units in eastern Ukraine), 37 generators, 20 heart valves (each one of which saves a life) over 2000 gift boxes for children and thousands of battery packs, LED lights and torches.

Its programme for 2024 will include two more collection campaigns in May and October and two trips to Kyiv where members of the team (April and September) will buy items in Ukraine.

Peterborough-based Princebuild has set a target of raising £20,000 to support HOUF’s work and are organising a team of over 100 runners in the Lincoln 10km on 14 April.

But another £30,000 is needed to meet the group’s targets, including buying three 4x4 vehicles which are desperately needed to help get supplies out to the remote communities and get injured soldiers out of the firing line to ambulances.