Pupils from Marshfields school in Dogsthorpe took part in a sponsored walk on March 7 to raise funds for charity.

Determined students from the school – which educates 7-19-year-olds with a wide range of learning difficulties – raised £2,292.55 by walking a full mile around the outskirts of their school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the money raised will be donated to the school’s chosen charity, the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

"We are really proud to have raised so much money for a charity that is so close to our hearts,” said Rebecca Hogan, head of pastoral at Marshfields school.

Rebecca Hogan, head of pastoral at Marshfields, told the Peterborough Telegraph about the students’ efforts: “we are really proud to have raised so much money for a charity that is so close to our hearts.”

She added: “This was an incredible total, and we are very proud of their achievement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The enthusiastic students were accompanied by staff and cheered on by well-wishers along the marshalled route.

The event was extremely well attended, with almost every pupil at the school taking part.

Pupils and staff from Marshfields School in Dogsthorpe raised £2,300 for Great Ormond Street Hospital by taking part in a sponsored walk on March 7.

Rebecca said the school decided to run a fundraising event that the whole school could get involved in because previous fundraising events had received such incredible support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had the most incredible fundraising response to our recent sponsored walks in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital,” she said.

Marshfields’ head teacher Jude Macdonald was just as moved. “We are absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity that family and friends have given to our students in support of this fundraising event,” she said.

“We will take great pride in handing this money over to the extremely worthy charity. Great Ormond Street provides an amazing service to many young people, including some of our own students.”

Students and staff at Marshfields school in Dogsthorpe with their charity fundraising cheque for Great Ormond Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the school’s pupils were thrilled that everyone in the school had the opportunity to get involved and do their bit for Great Ormond Street.

Year 10 pupil Grace Cawthorne said she really enjoyed taking part in the walk with everyone else: “I’m really proud of everyone,” she explained, adding: “it was so good to raise money for our school charity.”