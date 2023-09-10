News you can trust since 1948
'Dogs on leads' areas to be introduced at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows park

Pet owners will be allowed to take dogs off leads in quieter parts of the park
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
Dog owners will have to keep their pet pooches on leads in some of the busiest areas of one of Peterborough’s most popular parks, it has been announced.

The Nene Park Trust, which runs Ferry Meadows, has said a trial is being launched to make ‘dogs on leads’ areas part of the park.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We're introducing new 'dogs on leads' areas to Ferry Meadows!

The new zones have been introduced around the parkThe new zones have been introduced around the park
“Following visitor feedback, and to continue to improve the Park as an inclusive space for all, we're introducing a trial asking visitors to keep their dogs on leads on the busiest paths in the centre of Ferry Meadows.

Dogs are very welcome off the lead on the meadows and on quieter outer paths so there is somewhere to suit all our furry friends and their owners.”

