'Dogs on leads' areas to be introduced at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows park

Dog owners will have to keep their pet pooches on leads in some of the busiest areas of one of Peterborough’s most popular parks, it has been announced.

The Nene Park Trust, which runs Ferry Meadows, has said a trial is being launched to make ‘dogs on leads’ areas part of the park.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “We're introducing new 'dogs on leads' areas to Ferry Meadows!

“Following visitor feedback, and to continue to improve the Park as an inclusive space for all, we're introducing a trial asking visitors to keep their dogs on leads on the busiest paths in the centre of Ferry Meadows.