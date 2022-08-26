To celebrate International Dog Day (August 26) earlier this week, the Peterborough Telegraph has put together a group of 12 rescue dogs in care near Peterborough that are in desperate need of new homes – including a Belgian Shepherd, German Spitz, bulldog, greyhound and terrier.

The dogs are currently being cared for by Woodgreen Pets Charity – a Cambridgeshire animals charity providing safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

The charity’s vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have 12 dogs who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

So, here are 12 dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes – could you welcome them into your life?

Charlie Lurcher

Maisie Crossbreed

Lady Crossbreed

Marshmallow Bulldog