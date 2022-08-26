Dogs for adoption: 12 dogs at Woodgreen Pets Charity near Peterborough need new homes - including German Spitz and Belgian Shepherd
August 26 was International Dog Day – so here are 12 dogs in need of new homes near Peterborough this bank holiday weekend
To celebrate International Dog Day (August 26) earlier this week, the Peterborough Telegraph has put together a group of 12 rescue dogs in care near Peterborough that are in desperate need of new homes – including a Belgian Shepherd, German Spitz, bulldog, greyhound and terrier.
The dogs are currently being cared for by Woodgreen Pets Charity – a Cambridgeshire animals charity providing safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.
The charity’s vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have 12 dogs who are in desperate need of a place to call home.
Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.
Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.
So, here are 12 dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes – could you welcome them into your life?