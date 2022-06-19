Could you adopt any of these dogs in Woodgreen's care?

Dogs for adoption: 10 rescue dogs at Woodgreen Pets Charity near Peterborough need new homes - including husky

Could you provide these dogs in care the home they deserve?

By Adam Barker
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 5:00 am

Ten spirited dogs near Peterborough are on the look out for new homes – including a Staffordshire bull terrier cross rescue pooch called Pumpkin.

The dogs are currently being cared for by Woodgreen Pets Charity, a Cambridgeshire animals charity, which provides safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

It’s vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have ten dogs who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

So, here are ten dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes right now – could you welcome them into your life?

1. Ghost

Ghost is a three-year-old female lurcher, admitted to Woodgreen in November 2021.

Photo: Woodgreen

2. Pumpkin

Pumpkin is an eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross, admitted to Woodgreen in November 2021.

Photo: Woodgreen

3. Pretzel

Pretzel is a five-year-old male crossbreed, admitted in January 2022.

Photo: Woodgreen

4. Buddy

Buddy is a two-year-old male lurcher, admitted to Woodgreen in February 2022.

Photo: Woodgreen

