Ten spirited dogs near Peterborough are on the look out for new homes – including a Staffordshire bull terrier cross rescue pooch called Pumpkin.

The dogs are currently being cared for by Woodgreen Pets Charity, a Cambridgeshire animals charity, which provides safe shelter, specialist care and a brighter future for thousands of pets.

It’s vision is ‘a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life’ – and they currently have ten dogs who are in desperate need of a place to call home.

Many of the pets who come into Woodgreen's care have been abandoned and neglected, leaving them with medical conditions and behavioural issues.

Others simply need new homes because their owners could not keep them anymore.

So, here are ten dogs in Woodgreen's care who are in need of new homes right now – could you welcome them into your life?

1. Ghost Ghost is a three-year-old female lurcher, admitted to Woodgreen in November 2021. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

2. Pumpkin Pumpkin is an eight-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier cross, admitted to Woodgreen in November 2021. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

3. Pretzel Pretzel is a five-year-old male crossbreed, admitted in January 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales

4. Buddy Buddy is a two-year-old male lurcher, admitted to Woodgreen in February 2022. Photo: Woodgreen Photo Sales