Dogs and their owners splash-out at Bourne pool party to raise £250 for rescue charity
Over 25 dogs took part at Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool – with all proceeds going to the Three Counties Dog Rescue charity
Dog owners had the opportunity to swim alongside their pets at a pool party which raised £250 for charity at Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool on September 4.
Over 25 dogs splashed-out in the sunshine at the event, which was the first of its kind in Bourne held after the pool’s official season closure.
The event was organised by Your Dog – a national discount club for dog lovers, based at Warners, in Bourne – and raised money for the Three Counties Dog Rescue charity.
“The dogs were absolutely loving it and having a ball,” Sophie Everitt, from Bourne, who brought along her six-year-old Border Collie, called Flash, said.
“The event was well organised and we’re already looking forward to the next one.”
Owners were treated to a poolside barbeque after the swim, whose dogs were treated to a sausage each and a goody bag to take home with them.
Gyll Mauchline, who runs Three Counties Dog Rescue, said: “It’s a good socialisation opportunity for them.
“It’s so nice to see the dogs having such fun. I think it’s something that could really take off.
“We are very grateful. Covid has caused so many problems and we have more dogs and cats than ever looking for homes at the moment, all ages and all types.”
Fifteen-week-old Casper, a West Highland white terrier Chihuahua, and nine-year-old pug, Barney, were just two of the dogs in attendance on the day looking to find their forever homes.