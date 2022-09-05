Crowds flock to Burghley Horse Trials equestrian event
The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022 returned to Burghley House, near Stamford, last week.
Crowds flocked to the annual four-day equestrian event, including the royal visit of Princess Anne.
Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, was also in attendance, performing with her horse Class Affair throughout the competition.
Zara won a silver medal during the London 2012 Olympics as part of the British Equestrian team.
The total prize money on offer at the event was a staggering £320,000 – the largest amount in the Trials’ 61-year history.
The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of some of the best pictures from the event.