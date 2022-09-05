News you can trust since 1948
Burghley Horse Trials 2022 - Zara Tindall riding Class Affair in the dressage event

Crowds flock to Burghley Horse Trials equestrian event

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together some of the best pictures from the day

By Adam Barker
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:54 pm

The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022 returned to Burghley House, near Stamford, last week.

Crowds flocked to the annual four-day equestrian event, including the royal visit of Princess Anne.

Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, was also in attendance, performing with her horse Class Affair throughout the competition.

Zara won a silver medal during the London 2012 Olympics as part of the British Equestrian team.

The total prize money on offer at the event was a staggering £320,000 – the largest amount in the Trials’ 61-year history.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together a collection of some of the best pictures from the event.

Burghley Horse Trials 2022 - Zara Tindall walking her dog before the dressage

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

Burghley Horse Trials 2022 - Zara Tindall riding Class Affair in the dressage event

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

Burghley Horse Trials 2022 - Zara Tindall riding Class Affair in the dressage event

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

Burghley Horse Trials 2022 - Zara Tindall walking her dog before the dressage

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

