DJ kit and speakers seized from Peterborough home after noise complaint

Cannabis plant also found during operation
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST
DJ equipment and speakers were seized from a Peterborough home after complaints over noise.

Peterborough City Council executed a warrant at a house in Fengate after reports a notice issued to residents regarding loud noise had been breached.

The council was assisted by Cambridgeshire Police on the day.

Items seized during the operation
A spokesperson for the force said: “The council had received reports of the tenants breaching a notice issued to them regarding loud noise. Items deemed to be contributing to the breach of the notice including speakers, musical instruments, and DJ kit were among the items seized from the house by council officers.

“Whilst searching the property, a single cannabis plant was found which was seized by us and enquiries are ongoing.”

A council spokesperson said the investigation into the property was still ongoing.

For more information about what to do regarding noisy neighbours, visit the council website at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/business/environmental-health/noise-and-nuisances

