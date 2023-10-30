Diwali celebrations light up Peterborough as hundreds attend Cathedral Square festival

Tenth anniversary of city centre celebrations described as ‘best ever’

Diwali celebrations lit up Peterborough’s city centre this weekend, with hundreds taking part in the festival.This year marked the tenth anniversary of the festival being held in Cathedral Square, and organisers said it was the ‘best one yet.’

The festival saw dancers, musicians and amazing food on offer in the square.

Rajni Reddy, Secretary of the Peterborough Diwali Festival Committee, said: “This was the best year for us.

"We changed the concept a bit, and had two celebrations.

“The first took place on October 8 at the New Theatre, where there were children’s competitions for singing and dancing, a fashion show, and a classical Indian musical concert.

"Then on Saturday, we had our regular celebration in Cathedral Square.

"We had the best performances we have had in the 10 years we have been holding it, and had so many community groups taking part.

"We have grown year by year - we started without a stage, and now we have all of this. All the people who put the festival on are volunteers, who have made it such a success.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara, who attended the event, said: “Congratulations to the local Indian and Nepalese communities for a very enjoyable Diwali celebration.

"The entertainment was superb, and a big thank you to all the performers for the massive hard work put in to prepare for the performances.

"The event gets better and better every year.”

