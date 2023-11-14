Diwali 2023: Sikh, Hindu, Buddhist and Jain celebrations illuminate Peterborough and beyond
and live on Freeview channel 276
As one of the biggest religious festivals of the year, Diwali has been celebrated with gusto by a large proportion of the city’s residents this year.
While it is a notably important cultural event for Sikhs, Hindus, Buddhists and Jains, Diwali has also been enjoyed by individuals from other faiths, as well as those who are not religious.
The showcase Diwali event held in Cathedral Square on October 28 highlighted this inclusive outlook, billing itself as a "multi-cultural and multi-faith" event.
Hundreds of people turned out to join in the festivities as colourful dancers, dynamic musicians and tantalising food filled the square.
Highlighting the fact this year marked the tenth anniversary of the festival being held in Cathedral Square, Rajni Reddy, Secretary of the Peterborough Diwali Festival Committee, said:
"We had the best performances we have had in the then years we have been holding it, and had so many community groups taking part.”
“This was the best year for us.”
‘Unique opportunity for cultural exchange and learning’
Many of Peterborough’s schools marked Diwali in their own way.
Jack Hunt Secondary School celebrated the festival on Monday November 13.
Although approximately three per cent of the school's students identify as Hindus and Sikhs, the entire school community came together to enjoy Diwali.
As well as spending the day learning about the cultural significance of the Festival of light, and about Hindu beliefs and practices, the school also laid on a special Diwali menu in the dining halls.
Ms Sidra Hussain, Teacher of ICT, Computer Science and RPE International Education Coordinator said Diwali provides a “unique opportunity for cultural exchange and learning."
"Our goal is to create an inclusive environment that celebrates the diverse backgrounds of our students.”
‘Light over darkness; knowledge over ignorance’
Diwali is derived from the word ‘Deepavali’ which effectively translates to ‘a row of lights’. Traditionally, observers light rows of lamps outside their homes to symbolise the victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.
If there is one place where this victory is needed more than any other right now then it is surely our hallowed seat of government.
With this in mind, it was heartening to see members of Peterborough's Bharat Hindu Samaj celebrating Diwali at the House of Commons with North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.
Mr Vara said he was “very pleased” to welcome members from the Peterborough Hindu community to Parliament to mark the festival.
“The message of the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness is highly appropriate,” Mr Vara said, “given all the problems that the world faces today."
Thanking Mr Vara, the President of the Bharat Hindu Samaj Mr Kishor Ladwa said it was a “lovely occasion,” adding it as “an opportunity to celebrate Diwali with people from other parts of the UK, with candles being lit to wish for a better future for all of us."