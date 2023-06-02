Disabled Ukrainian refugee who settled in Peterborough passes first English exam

A disabled refugee, who fled Ukraine when his home was bombed, is celebrating after passing his first English exam.

Max Yaschenko came to Peterborough last May after his home city of Chernihiv in Ukraine, suffered persistent bombing by Russian forces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been studying English at City College in Brook Street and now has a certificate to prove his proficiency.

Rosie and Amelia Sandall with Ukrainian refugee Max Yaschenko and his mum and dad, Vitaliy and Sveta.

The 30-year-old was proud to show off his newly learnt vocabulary:

“I’ve had excellent help at the City College,” he said, “and I look forward to studying there again in the autumn.”

He added: “Hopefully I will learn more IT and get a job.”

Max and his parents, Sveta and Vitaliy, were brought to Peterborough by John and Rosie Sandall when the Russian invasion began in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Longthorpe couple have spent the past 26 years visiting Ukraine twice a year to support severely disabled young adults.

Max and his mum celebrated his exam success with members of the Mother’s Union at St Botolph’s Church in Longthorpe.

St Botolph’s church members have supported John and Rosie’s work in Ukraine since their first visit there in 1997.

Max told the members about the family’s escape from Ukraine and then they shared a Ukrainian cake which Sveta made especially for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very proud of Max’s success at college,” Rosie said, “and we are proud too of how his parents have adapted to a completely new way of life far away from their home.”

Max, Sveta and Vitaliy endured a terrifying two-week journey across Ukraine, under fire, to escape to Poland. It then took several months to process paperwork before they were finally able to come to the UK and start a new life.

Rosie acknowledged that Max has come a long way since they first met him:

“We have known Max since he was a little boy,” she said: “we never imagined that he would be living here in Peterborough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad