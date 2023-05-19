Landmarks across Peterborough are being celebrated in a hi-tech mural on show at the city’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Iconic features as diverse as the Cathedral, Nene Valley Railway and The Lido feature in an augmented reality mural created by artist Jason Duckmanton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors just scan the QR code with their phone, download the free app and point their phone at each end of the 30 feet long mural.

The augmented reality mural that has just been installed at the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.

The ‘bookend’ Qs’ come to life with digital animations that move and depict some of major features of Peterborough.

The mural, which can be found on North Mall, opposite Michael John, blends the physical and digital realms creating an ‘immersive encounter’ for viewers, showcasing the cultural heritage and landmarks of Peterborough in a new way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason, of Paper Rhino, which is a workers’ co-operative specialising in art, illustration, typography, design, and animation, said: “We are delighted with the final installation at Queensgate Shopping Centre and we’re excited to see visitors enjoy a snapshot of their beautiful city.”

He added: “Paper Rhino was founded with a vision to utilise artists’ creative skills to support ethically-conscious clients, emerging organisations, small businesses, and charities.

Artist Jason Duckmanton.

He said the new mural marked a milestone for Paper Rhino in its mission to create meaningful and visually stunning art experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Chapman, marketing manager at Queensgate, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Paper Rhino on this extraordinary augmented reality mural.

"It adds vibrancy to our shopping centre and celebrates the rich history of Peterborough.