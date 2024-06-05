Developer vows new £200 million plus Peterborough North Westgate plan to be unveiled 'before the autumn'
Developer Peter Breach has revealed he hopes to unveil new plans for a £200 million plus transformation of Peterborough’s North Westgate before the autumn.
Mr Breach, chairman of Hawksworth Securities, says regeneration proposals for the 10 acre site have been rethought in line with the way use of the city centre has changed over the years.
The new proposals to be submitted to Peterborough City Council will feature a hotel and offices with a greater area than previously given over to living accommodation especially for students.
He said: “The key aspect will be ensuring we have ‘live frontages’ for the buildings and hopefully we will do that with a mix of occupiers including pubs, restaurants and shops.
Mr Breach, who has previously had North Westgate development plans, that included a cinema, approved by the council, said he had been involved in talks with council officers and leading councillors at the turn of the year and had been encouraged to submit new plans.
But he said that discussions had not yet taken place with the new Labour group-led administration that took over last month following the local elections.
He said: “I haven’t yet spoken to the new controlling group. I thought I’d let the dust settle after the elections. It is something I will look to do.”
Mr Breach said the new application would be a hybrid scheme – which is an outline application with some extra details but short of a full detailed planning application.
