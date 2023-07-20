News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Developer delighted at success of 17 month battle to win approval for development of Peterborough's former Beales store

No timetable yet for development works
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

The developer behind a £22 million regeneration of an historic part of Peterborough has spoken of his delight after securing the green light for the venture.

Panther (VAT) Properties have been granted approval for a 125 apartments and commercial units development in Westgate following a 17 month planning battle that involved 300 public objections with many centred around its impact on the nearby Ostrich Inn, in North Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Bispham, joint head of property for the developer welcomed the support of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee.

These images show how the £22 million development will appear, from top clockwise, the view down Westgate, North Street view from Westgate, West courtyard and an aerial view across Westgate.These images show how the £22 million development will appear, from top clockwise, the view down Westgate, North Street view from Westgate, West courtyard and an aerial view across Westgate.
These images show how the £22 million development will appear, from top clockwise, the view down Westgate, North Street view from Westgate, West courtyard and an aerial view across Westgate.
Most Popular

He said: “We are delighted with the committee’s decision to approve our application.

“This is a redevelopment of a key site in the city which is in dire need of significant regeneration.”

But Mr Bispham was not able to provide a timetable for the development works but said the initial focus would be on meeting conditions set down by planners.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “I cannot provide a fixed time frame for progression at this stage, but we will continue to go through the motions to progress this in the correct and proper way.

"We will now get the Section 106 documented with the council legal department, before proceeding with our future plans for the site.

Mr Bispham added: “There are also a number of conditions which we will need to carefully and diligently comply with in order for them to be discharged, before any work can begin.”

The plans involve converting the Victorian buildings in Westgate, which were home to department chain Beales until its closure earlier this year, into homes and work spaces. It is planned to have a cafe on the ground floor.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The later additions to the building will be knocked down to make way for new apartments and duplexes plus two shops.

The developers have approval for 125 apartments of various sizes. A number of the apartments will be located in a purpose-built four storey building that will wrap around Westgate and North Street. The remainder of the apartments will be in a new six storey building.

Related topics:DeveloperPeterboroughNorth StreetPropertiesVAT