Developer delighted at success of 17 month battle to win approval for development of Peterborough's former Beales store
The developer behind a £22 million regeneration of an historic part of Peterborough has spoken of his delight after securing the green light for the venture.
Panther (VAT) Properties have been granted approval for a 125 apartments and commercial units development in Westgate following a 17 month planning battle that involved 300 public objections with many centred around its impact on the nearby Ostrich Inn, in North Street.
Jack Bispham, joint head of property for the developer welcomed the support of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee.
He said: “We are delighted with the committee’s decision to approve our application.
“This is a redevelopment of a key site in the city which is in dire need of significant regeneration.”
But Mr Bispham was not able to provide a timetable for the development works but said the initial focus would be on meeting conditions set down by planners.
He said: “I cannot provide a fixed time frame for progression at this stage, but we will continue to go through the motions to progress this in the correct and proper way.
"We will now get the Section 106 documented with the council legal department, before proceeding with our future plans for the site.
Mr Bispham added: “There are also a number of conditions which we will need to carefully and diligently comply with in order for them to be discharged, before any work can begin.”
The plans involve converting the Victorian buildings in Westgate, which were home to department chain Beales until its closure earlier this year, into homes and work spaces. It is planned to have a cafe on the ground floor.
The later additions to the building will be knocked down to make way for new apartments and duplexes plus two shops.
The developers have approval for 125 apartments of various sizes. A number of the apartments will be located in a purpose-built four storey building that will wrap around Westgate and North Street. The remainder of the apartments will be in a new six storey building.