Devastating blow for charity as wet weather forces Sue Ryder to cancel Peterborough Starlight Hike this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough hit by deluge over recent days and weeks

The Peterborough Starlight Hike – which was set to raise thousands of pounds for charity Sue Ryder – has had to be cancelled following the recent heavy rain in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 5k or 10k walk under the stars due to take place this weekend (Saturday 5 October) is the charity’s number one fundraising event – raising £78,000 for the end-of-life care and bereavement charity over the past two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cancellation presents a huge blow - and a huge hole in funding - for the charity which runs Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough at a time when costs are increasing, and more people are predicted to need its support.

Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough was due to take place this Saturday - but the route has been flooded

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheyenne Smith, Regional Head of Hospice Fundraising for the Peterborough Sue Ryder hospice, said: “We are absolutely gutted that we have had to take the really tough decision to cancel this year’s events.

“Not only are they the biggest fundraising event in our calendar, but also poignant events for many people, giving them the chance to come together and celebrate their loved ones.”

“We are so sorry for all our supporters and volunteers who we know will be feeling just as disappointed as we are. They put so much passion and love into making this event so very special and I want to thank them and our sponsor Cultura Place for their kind ongoing support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 500 walkers and 120 volunteers were due to attend the event, where the charity was hoping to raise £60,000.

However severe flooding around Ferry Meadows Country Park in Peterborough where the walkers were due to follow their starlit route has combined with a forecast for ongoing heavy rain leading up to the event.

“Sadly, the site has become waterlogged and the route impassable, therefore we just had to make this decision to keep all our participants, volunteers, and hospice staff safe,” Cheyenne added. “Everyone’s safety must come first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Mann is the Service Director for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. She shared how the loss of funds will impact the charity and the care her teams help give. “The care our nursing, medical and hospice support teams give is heavily reliant on the generosity of our supporters and vital fundraising events like Starlight Hike. The funds which are raised at this event are critical for us and our ability to be there when it matters for people who are dying or grieving."

“Sue Ryder Starlight Hike Peterborough is one of two events Sue Ryder has had to cancel in the region owing to the adverse weather meaning a double blow for the charity specially so when the cost of delivering our care is increasing and we know that more people are going to be in need of the care and support we can give.

“If you can, please do consider supporting us by making a donation at sueryder.org/SLHDonate.”

All registered participants are being contacted and offered the option to move their registration to an alternative event or receive a full refund.