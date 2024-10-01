WATCH: Cars struggle to pass through flooded road in Peterborough as rain continues to fall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

September was Peterborough’s wettest month on record (since 2005), according to Peterborough Weather Watch

Cars are continuing to struggle to pass through the junction of Broadway and Princes Gate near Peterborough city centre after heavy rain has left it flooded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers have been forced to take alternative routes after seeing the flood waters on the junction – which is next to the city’s Central Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch, said September was the wettest month on his records (which date back to 2005) – and October has started equally rainy