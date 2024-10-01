WATCH: Cars struggle to pass through flooded road in Peterborough as rain continues to fall

By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Oct 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 14:19 BST
September was Peterborough’s wettest month on record (since 2005), according to Peterborough Weather Watch

Cars are continuing to struggle to pass through the junction of Broadway and Princes Gate near Peterborough city centre after heavy rain has left it flooded.

Drivers have been forced to take alternative routes after seeing the flood waters on the junction – which is next to the city’s Central Park.

Trevor Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch, said September was the wettest month on his records (which date back to 2005) – and October has started equally rainy

