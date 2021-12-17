Del’s Peterborough history Magical Mystery Tours seen by thousands across the world

Del Singh

Keen to share his memories of growing up in Peterborough over the last 60 years Deljit - better known as Del - Singh teamed up with local arts and entertainment organisation Peterborough Presents to share his stories, and the results have attracted a global audience and great praise for him and the project. The latest instalment of Deljit Singh’s Magical History Tour of Millfield - Part 2 has already been viewed by over 10,000 people around the world in just four days since being posted on the Peterborough Presents Facebook page last week.

Del said: “I make no secret of the fact that I’m a born and bred Peterborian and extremely proud of my city.

“As I have lots of stories and life experiences that are connected to the city its been a passion project of mine to record them in the hope that others might be interested to hear them. So when I was told that local arts organisation Peterborough Presents were looking for stories connected to the Millfield area as part of their Millfield Link project it seemed like a marriage made in heaven.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When I floated the idea to them of my doing a filmed walking tour of the Millfield area talking about the history of the area with personal reminiscences they were all in.”

Even though COVID was stopping people meeting indoors last April, it didn’t get in the way of Del working with Charley Genever from Peterborough Presents and local filmmakers Emily Steele and Osvin Dias in filming outdoors. Starting on Cromwell Road outside the house he was born in some six decades earlier Del undertook a guided tour with cameras rolling. The end result was titled, Deljit Singh’s Magical History Tour of Millfield – Part 1, as after 5 hours filming only half of the area Del wanted to walk around had been covered, leaving scope for a Part 2 if required.

Del said: “When the 13 minute film was finally posted online by Positive Peterborough in June, we were all staggered by not just the fact that several thousand people watched it, but their wonderful comments and compliments, and requests for a Part 2.”

To date the first film has now been viewed by some 15,000 people not just those living locally now but also many former Peterborough residents who now live in the USA, Australia and elsewhere in the UK.

In August as part of the Millfield Exhibition, Del did a live walking tour of his film and also gave those who signed up a preview of Part 2 which he would be filming with the Peterborough Presents team in October.

So on a cold and foggy Sunday morning in October the team assembled once more and filmed Magical History Tour Part 2.

Del said: “Lessons learned from the first time saw us start filming really early when people were still asleep to minimise background noise from cars and people walking into shot.

“Also as the stories I tell that are linked to the places we filmed at, and were based on real lived experiences there was no scripting and so we were able to film each segment in a single take, which is why it has a more authentic feel to it than someone reading off a piece of paper or doing multiple takes.

“I’m sure that’s what people are referring to when they say my telling my stories feels very real, heartfelt and natural”.

When asked if he has plans for Magical History Tours Part 3 and Part 4, Del replied: “Its hard not to say no because so many people have enjoyed my storytelling and I’ve had messages from pretty much around the world saying do more, as well as local people who recognise me in the street and tell me how much they liked my films.

“Also its touching when people tell me they’ve sat and watched these films with their elderly parents and relatives who loved the trip down memory lane.

“In fairness I really enjoy doing them too, as they’ll be a way for my own family especially my grandchildren to remember grandad in years to come. Watching me walking and talking and recounting my own childhood stories has to be the ultimate legacy.

“Plus for me as a proud Peterborian its a great way of combatting the stupid negative surveys that knock our city and the detractors who only ever paint a picture of Peterborough as being a soulless place, which it most certainly isn’t as my films prove.”

To watch the films visit:

Deljit Singh’s Magical History Tour of Millfield Part 1: https://fb.watch/9ORwed9FXO/