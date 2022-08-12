There are traffic delays on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre after a fire broke out.
The fire is located near the Mayor’s Walk roundabout. There are delays on all routes connected to the roundabout and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews were called to reports of trees on fire on Russell Street at around 4.20pm.
“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a garden shed and conifers.”
Crews are still at the scene.
The service issued a warning earlier this week following a lengthy period of hot, dry weather in the city.
