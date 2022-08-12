Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are traffic delays on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre after a fire broke out.

The fire is located near the Mayor’s Walk roundabout. There are delays on all routes connected to the roundabout and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews were called to reports of trees on fire on Russell Street at around 4.20pm.

“Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving a garden shed and conifers.”

Crews are still at the scene.