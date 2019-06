Police have said it will take up to five hours to recover a lorry which overturned on the Paston Parkway in Peterborough

The lorry crashed on the roundabout at the junction of the A15 and the A47 at about 3pm.

The lorry crash.

While there were no injuries in the crash, police have said it is going to take between four and five hours to recover the HGV, which was left leaning against a fence.

The junction has been closed while work takes place, and motorists are advised to avoid the area