Delay for 5,000 jobs creating distribution and manufacturing park planned for edge of Peterborough

Developer withdraws application as council starts review of development blueprint

Paul Grinnell
Published 12th May 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:09 BST

Multi-million pound plans to build a jobs creating business hub on the edge of Peterborough have been withdrawn.

The proposal for the 300 acre A1 West development, on agricultural land on the northbound side of the A1 junction 17 and adjacent to the A605, had been submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council by Newlands Development.

The proposed industrial park is seen as an addition for the Peterborough Gateway business park on the opposite side of the A1, and which is now full.

This image shows the proposed location of the A1 West manufacturing and distribution hub.This image shows the proposed location of the A1 West manufacturing and distribution hub.
This image shows the proposed location of the A1 West manufacturing and distribution hub.
But John Barker, director at Newlands Developments, said the plans had been withdrawn while the district council began a review of its Local Plan, which will set out which areas councillors see as suitable for future development.

Mr Barker said: “It’s not because we feel the site can’t be brought forward for development.

"The council has started its Local Plan review and we’ve been encouraged in the short term to promote the site through the local plan process.

We’ve had several meetings with the council. We’re waiting for the council to begin its consultation about which sites should be considered for development.

This image shows how some of the large warehouses might appear at the proposed A1 West employment zone.This image shows how some of the large warehouses might appear at the proposed A1 West employment zone.
This image shows how some of the large warehouses might appear at the proposed A1 West employment zone.

"Hopefully, we will be coming forward with a new application later this year. In an ideal world we would like to start development next year.

He said: “There are plenty of companies looking to locate to a site that offers larger 100,000 square feet plus warehouses. Some might wait but others will go elsewhere, like Northamptonshire where there is plenty of space.”

The proposed A1 West was expected to deliver about 428,000 square metres of employment space and would employ about 5,500 people directly at the site, plus an additional 2,000 jobs created indirectly through spending in the local economy and during construction.

The proposals would boost the local economy by £119 million a year and raise about £7 million annual business rates for Huntingdonshire District Council.

However, the plans had triggered protests from political leaders including North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara.

They claimed the project contravened the council’s Local Plan and would mean extra traffic, more air pollution and harm views of the countryside.

