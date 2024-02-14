Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The RSPCA have launched an appeal for information after a pair of defenceless kittens were dumped in a holdall near allotments at Yaxley.

The kittens were found at around 9pm on January 30 near to the allotments near Holme Road by a member of the public, who took the kittens home and kept them safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was reported to the RSPCA and Animal Rescue Officer Naomi Sadoff attended. She collected the kittens and took them to a vet for check up.

The two kittens were covered in fleas, and only had biscuits in the bag they were found in

The kittens are thought to be five or six months old. One is a black female and the other a white male with a tabby tail and tabby spot on his head.

Both cats were very friendly but were covered in fleas.

The pair are now being cared for by the RSPCA – who have launched an appeal to find who dumped the kittens in the bag.

Naomi said: “We are grateful to the member of the public who found these poor kittens and kept them safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They had been found inside a black holdall bag and there were some biscuits inside. Neither cat was microchipped.

“Both kittens were very friendly and it’s so sad to think someone just abandoned them in this way.”

Last year, the charity received 20,999 reports of an abandoned animal - more than in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Naomi said anyone struggling to cope with looking after an animal should seek help, which is available locally in Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet is never the answer. There is help and support available and - as we all strive to create a better world for every animal - we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.