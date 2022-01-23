Deepings Swimming Club dive into new home as leisure centre remains closed

The Deepings performance squad enjoying their new home at Stamford

As of January 10, the club started training full time at Stamford Endowed Schools’ Memorial and Junior pools, putting an end to months of uncertainty about its survival. The two superb facilities will enable the club to return to full training hours across all squads, giving it a firm foundation from which to attract new members.

Deepings Swimming Club was forced to leave Deepings Leisure Centre, its home of 46 years, after South Kesteven District Council closed the facility last summer due to safety concerns about a leaking roof. While the council has pledged to repair and reopen the leisure centre within the next two-to-three years, the timescale left the club with no option but to search for alternative arrangements.

Andy Cardell, Deepings Swimming Club chairman, said: “It’s been a difficult couple of years with the impact of Covid and then the closure of the leisure centre. We are extremely thankful to the team at Stamford Endowed Schools who came to our rescue in our hour of need and have made us feel most welcome at their wonderful swimming pools.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past six months, the squads have been training at a variety of locations around south Lincolnshire and north Cambridgeshire, including Stamford and Bourne Leisure Centres, Bourne Outdoor Pool and Peterborough Lido. However, hours have been severely restricted with the top swimmers seeing their weekly pool time cut from 14 hours to eight.

Now, thanks to the support of Stamford Endowed Schools, all squads are able to return to their pre-Covid training hours, helped by an additional Friday evening slot at Stanground Sports Centre.

Amdy added: “I would like to extend my thanks to the club’s committee, and all the parents and swimmers for their support, patience and loyalty.

“Deepings Swimming Club can now look forward to the future with certainty and excitement.

“We have already had approaches from younger swimmers looking to join and we are now looking for new members of all ages and abilities, from swim school level six upwards, including adults for our Masters squad.”

Potential members will undergo a swim trial held by Deepings Swimming Club head coach Lynn Chapman to assess skills and fitness levels in order to allocate each to the correct squad.