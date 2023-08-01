One of our region’s most popular summer fixtures, the annual Deepings Raft Race, will take place this coming weekend.

Enthusiastic rafting teams and fun-loving spectators alike will descend upon Market Deeping on August 6 to be part of the splendid chaos, which, this year, will be boast a ‘sporting heroes’ theme.

Like any other busy public event taking place on water, the Raft Race needs to have comprehensive safety measures in place.

Unsurprisingly, the event’s organisers are keen for as many people as possible to be aware of these measures in advance of attending the event.

The event’s health and safety lead, Peter Guy, explained further: “Ahead of the event, we carry out a number of health and safety assessments and generate an event plan.

“Obviously, water safety is a key element of these assessments, and a huge amount of work is undertaken before and during the event to provide our racers and spectators with a safe environment to enjoy the day.”

Official water safety advice, which will help ensure rafters and spectators stay safe on the day includes:

- All entrants are advised to be competent swimmers and should consider the use of flotation aids,

- All novices and juniors must wear floatation aids provided by the organising committee,

- Spectators or participants who unexpectedly enter the water, or get out of their depth, will be aided by mobile bankside marshals with throw ropes,

- On-river safety along the race event area will be provided by Packers Canoe Club who will have a presence in the water, alongside the racers.

It is important to note that all participants aged 17 and under must complete a parental consent form.

The Raft Race will start on Bridge Street in Deeping St James at 11am and will continue through to Market Deeping town centre.