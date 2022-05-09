Deeping care home go the extra mile for Bridget's 102nd birthday

Bridget celebrating her 102nd birthday at Braeburn Lodge care home.

To mark the occasion, staff at the care home in Deeping went that extra step further for Bridget by giving her a long weekend of celebrations.

They decorated the lounge with bunting and banners, played music and surprised Bridget to a special birthday afternoon tea with her friends.

She was showered with gifts from relatives and colleagues at the home; including some of her favourite flowers, chocolates and a selection of cards.

The Head Chef made a birthday cake, which the team presented to her while singing ‘Happy Birthday’.

Activities Coordinator, Samantha McCall said: “Bridget celebrated her 102nd birthday exactly how she wanted to and it was lovely to see how much she enjoyed her day.”