The company behind plans to create a £50 million leisure village on the East of England Showground has revealed it is in talks with a raft of leisure operators.

AEPG, which is partnering with landowner, the East of England Agricultural Society, to create a 50 acre leisure village on the 165 acre site, says it is close to agreeing deals with numerous operators.

The chosen leisure contractors and operators will build and run services for a golf driving range, a health and fitness centre, hotel, adventure golf and sports pitches.

This image shows the Showground leisure village on the far left and the housing around it.

There will also be an entertainment centre plus office space, dining and coffee shops and an enhanced Arena.

Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG, said: “We are talking to many different leisure developers, constructors and operators.

“We are at a stage of exclusivity with multiple operators and leisure developers and operators that are really working towards head of terms with us, to then pre-let, or long lease or make freehold purchases at the leisure development.

He said: “Peterborough is a massively under supplied for leisure, fitness, health and wellness and sports.

Ashley Butterfield, chief executive of AEPG.

“We are working closely with Peterborough City Council to make sure we can provide that within our leisure development and our active lifestyle development.

“There is a huge need for everything we are doing and we are making sure that is what the council wants to see in Peterborough.

“The appetite of operators is enormous for such activities because they know the demand is there.

“These activities will be incredibly popular for the people of Peterborough.”

“We want this to be something that Peterborough is incredibly proud of and which stands out as unique and UK leading.”

Mr Butterfield’s comments come shortly after AEPG submitted an outline planning application for the development to the council.

If approved, it will be followed by a detailed application supported by leisure developers and service operators.

The plans also envisage the construction of 1,500 homes and housing developers are being lined up.

Mr Butterfield said it is hoped the venture will see ‘spades in the ground’ in 18 months for the homes building and three years for the leisure village. The development is expected to create about 500 jobs.

