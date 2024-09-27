Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last day to make views known

Time is running out for Peterborough residents to voice their views about the city’s £65 million Station Quarter regeneration plans.

A six week public consultation launched by Peterborough City Council to gather residents’ ideas and thoughts on the project is set to end at 11.59pm today.

The public feedback will be added to a full business case for the Station Quarter plans that will be submitted to the Government for approval.

Time is running out for the public to make its views known about regeneration plans for Peterborough's Station Quarter

The Government earmarked funding of £48 million for the project under its Levelling Up initiative in January 2023 with the rest of the funding expected to come from private sources.

The development is being carried out by a partnership of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, the city council, train operator LNER and Network Rail.

Initial plans for the Station Quarter involve creating a new western entrance and car park – to create a double-sided station – with the entrance off Thorpe Road.

The eastern station building will be refurbished and there will be a user-friendly approach to the station with a sweeping approach from the Queensgate roundabout.

There will be a new look station area, a new taxi drop off/ pick up point, cyclist friendly roads, footpaths, landscaping and planting.

It is hoped that construction could start this year or January 2025 with completion by March 2026.

Anyone who would still like to make their views known about the Station Quarter proposals should visit the council’s website here.