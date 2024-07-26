Residents in Peterborough are to get the chance to voice their thoughts about the city’s proposed £65 million Station Quarter regeneration.

A public consultation is to be launched on August 20 to gauge the opinions of residents about the ambitious plans to transform the area around the train station.

The move comes ahead of the submission to Government officials in the autumn of the full business case for the redevelopment.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The public consultation on the Station Quarter proposals will start on August 20.”

£48 million of Government Levelling Up funds was awarded to Peterborough for the Station Quarter development in January 2023.

The project will also get £1.8 million from the government’s Towns Fund initiative with £15.2 million of private match funding.

The development is being carried out by a partnership of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, the city council, train operator LNER and Network Rail.

The Government approved the outline business case for the plans in March this year.

Mayor of the Combined Authority Dr Nik Johnson, said: "This redevelopment, with public transport at its centre, is hugely important for Peterborough, and for our whole region.

"It's a tribute to partnership working that it now moves forward to the full business case.

And he added: “The station is a key portal for the East of England and making it more welcoming for residents, tourists, and investors is a key priority.”

What are the plans for the Station Quarter?

Initial plans involve creating a new western entrance and car park – to create a double-sided station – with the entrance off Thorpe Road.

The eastern station building will be refurbished and there will be a user-friendly approach to the station with a sweeping approach from the Queensgate roundabout.

There will be a new look station area, a new taxi drop off/ pick up point, cyclist friendly roads, footpaths, landscaping and planting.

What is the timescale for the development?

It is hoped that construction could start this year or January 2025 with completion by March 2026.

1 . Station Quarter This image shows the masterplan vision for Peterborough's £65 million Station Quarter developmentPhoto: Peterborough CC Photo Sales

