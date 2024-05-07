American 82nd Airborne troops preparing to fly to Normandy from RAF Saltby on D-Day (image: Richard Chancellor)

A nostalgia event with a distinct American theme is due to take place in our region to help mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings this June.

The D-Day 80th Anniversary Commemoration, which will be held at RAF Saltby on Thursday June 8, will highlight the invaluable contribution US forces stationed near Peterborough made during the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“RAF Saltby played a critical role in the invasion of Europe,” explained Councillor Richard Dixon-Warren, South Kesteven District Council’s Armed Forces Champion.

Allied forces’ memorial at RAF Saltby.

“We are delighted to help tell the story of the American contribution that helped turn the tide of war.”

RAF Saltby was home to America’s 9th Troop Carrier Command during 1944, flying paratroopers of the US 82nd Airborne Division to Normandy as part of the D-Day invasion of Europe.

The airfield was closed following the end of the war in 1945, and then briefly kept ‘in reserve’. It is now home to Buckminster Gliding Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been confirmed that senior United States’ military representatives will be attending the day-long event at Saltby.

They include the commander of the United States 314th Airlift Wing from Little Rock, Arkansas, the modern day equivalent of the 314th Troop Carrier Wing which operated from RAF Saltby in 1944.

Along with a service of commemoration, visitors will get the chance to see military reenactments and get a flavour of what a 1940s army field kitchen could rustle up.

In addition, a number of authors and wartime experts will be giving talks throughout the day at the Buckminster Gliding Club clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a permanent memorial to allied forces and this event is an opportunity to honour the American troops and aircraft that flew from here on 6 June 1944,” said Buckminster Gliding Club Chairman John Elkington.

“We are extremely proud of the heritage here at the airfield.”