Cyclists set off from Peterborough on marathon Cathedral Relay challenge

A group of 18 cyclists set off from Peterborough Cathedral to ride to Leicester, as part of the national Cathedrals’ Cycle Relay.

The Relay route takes in all 42 English cathedrals and is a journey of nearly 2000 miles, with cyclists joining and leaving at various points along the way.

It was successfully trialled last year, and this year set off during Bike Week, on 6th June from Newcastle Cathedral. The intention of the Relay is to highlight the Cathedrals’ Cycle Route and encourage tourists and pilgrims to visit the cathedrals.

The baton was delivered to Peterborough Cathedral last week by a team riding from Ely Cathedral. For its onward journey it was carried by Cathedral volunteer and local Cycle Relay coordinator, Henry Laprun.

Some of the 18 cyclists stopped at Stamford or Oakham, and others continued the full 50 miles to Leicester, stopping on the way for lunch at Launde Abbey.

Despite a puncture, and then a broken chain at Houghton on the Hill (both fixed), the team arrived safely at Leicester to hand over the baton at St Nicholas Church near to the Cathedral, which is currently closed for refurbishment.

Amongst those sending off the team from Peterborough Cathedral were Canon Tim Alban Jones, and Steven Pettican of Light Project Peterborough, the charity for whom the cyclists were raising funds. Hundreds of pounds have already been raised for the cause, and donations are still invited.

Sponsored cyclists leaving Peterborough Cathedral for a ride to Leicester in support of the Light Project, Peterborough. Race organiser Henry Laprun with Canon Tim Alban Jones, vice Dean of the Cathedral

You can give via www.justgiving.com/LightProjectPeterborough-CCR2022.

