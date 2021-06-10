Cyclists ride between Peterborough and Ely cathedrals as part of national relay to promote green travel

The riders outside Peterborough Cathedral.

The ride formed part of the 2000-mile Cathedrals Cycle Relay 2021, which began last month (May 30) at Newcastle Cathedral. Since then, a specially-created baton has been taken between each of England’s 42 cathedrals, with a new leg completed each day.

On Tuesday (June 8) afternoon, riders from Leicester Cathedral made their way into Peterborough to hand over the baton. They then rested up overnight and joined volunteers, staff and friends of Peterborough Cathedral for the 33-mile journey to Ely on Wednesday (June 9).

The Very Reverend Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough was there at 9am to give the riders a blessing and wave them off as they set off towards Ely. They arrived to hand over the baton at just after 2pm.

Steve Pettican from the Light Project Peterborough waves off the riders.

The Cathedrals Cycle Route is a unique partnership between the Association of English Cathedrals, the British Pilgrimage Trust, Cycling UK and Sustrans, and links all 42 Church of England cathedrals in a new initiative to promote greener travel and mental and physical wellbeing.

The creator of the relay, Shaun Cutler, is aiming to cycle the entire route, returning to Newcastle in early July.

As well at this, Peterborough’s local organiser Henry Laprun has been collecting sponsorship for the city’s leg of the ride, which will be donated to Light Project Peterborough, who are based in the Catherdral’s precincts.

The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, Dean of Peterborough, said: “We are delighted that Peterborough Cathedral is part of this relay and that, thanks to the enthusiasm of our local coordinator Henry Laprun, so many will be cycling our leg of the route in aid of such a good cause.

The ride gets underway.

“The cycle route is being trialled for the first time this year and we hope it will become a way for visitors to appreciate not just the beauty and sanctity of our cathedral buildings, but to enjoy the journey between them as well.”

Steve Pettican, CEO of Light Project Peterborough, who was there to see the riders on their way on Wednesday morning outside Garden House, said: “As a keen cyclist myself I think the Cathedrals Cycle Route is a fantastic idea and we really appreciate the Peterborough team’s decision to raise money for our work.”