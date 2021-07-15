Customers at Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre are to be urged to wear face masks after Freedom Day

Mark Broadhead, Queensgate Centre manager, with Dr Liz Robin, the former Cambs and Peterborough CC Director of Public Health, highlighting the importance of face masks at the height of the pandemic.

Rules on mask wearing and social distancing are among the last lockdown restrictions that will end on Monday as the Government seeks to get the country back to normality after 16 months of constraints.

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still encouraging the public to act responsibly and with caution.

Now bosses at the Queensgate centre have announced that mask wearing in the centre will be encouraged from Monday onwards and that numbers of shoppers in the mall will be monitored.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Broadhead, the Queensgate centre director, said: “Following the latest Government advice, Queensgate Shopping Centre will continue to encourage visitors to wear a face covering when visiting the centre.

“While it is not mandatory to do so, wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the transmission of the virus and will help protect one another.

“We will continue to provide hand sanitiser stations at entrances and exits and we will monitor the number of people inside the centre at one time.

“Each retailer will have their own policy for visiting their store so please observe and respect their individual requirements.

He added: “It has been encouraging to see the return of retail and leisure in Queensgate and we welcome the additional lifting of restrictions, but we ask everyone to use caution and common sense so we can all enjoy the experience we have to offer.”