Customers at Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre are to be urged to wear face masks after Freedom Day
Shoppers in Peterborough’s Queensgate centre are to be encouraged to continue to wear face masks from Monday despite the Government’s relaxation of remaining Covid-19 restrictions.
Rules on mask wearing and social distancing are among the last lockdown restrictions that will end on Monday as the Government seeks to get the country back to normality after 16 months of constraints.
However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still encouraging the public to act responsibly and with caution.
Now bosses at the Queensgate centre have announced that mask wearing in the centre will be encouraged from Monday onwards and that numbers of shoppers in the mall will be monitored.
Mark Broadhead, the Queensgate centre director, said: “Following the latest Government advice, Queensgate Shopping Centre will continue to encourage visitors to wear a face covering when visiting the centre.
“While it is not mandatory to do so, wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the transmission of the virus and will help protect one another.
“We will continue to provide hand sanitiser stations at entrances and exits and we will monitor the number of people inside the centre at one time.
“Each retailer will have their own policy for visiting their store so please observe and respect their individual requirements.
He added: “It has been encouraging to see the return of retail and leisure in Queensgate and we welcome the additional lifting of restrictions, but we ask everyone to use caution and common sense so we can all enjoy the experience we have to offer.”
