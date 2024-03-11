Crufts 2024: Cambridgeshire Dalmatian wins top Best of Breed prize at prestigious dog show
There were 101 reasons to celebrate for a pair of Huntingon dog owners after they claimed success at Crufts over the weekend.
Jenny Alexander and Isabelle Collier showed Sapphire, a Dalmatian, to wow the judges at the NEC Birmingham, winning a ‘Best of Breed’ crown at the famous show.
They were unable to go all the way and book their place in Sunday night’s Best in Show finale but still enjoyed a day to remember at the world’s biggest dog show.
Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.
The world’s greatest celebration of dogs welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged-friends into the NEC Birmingham from 7-10 March, with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.
The top prize of Best in Show went to Viking the Australian shepherd,