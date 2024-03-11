Crufts 2024: Cambridgeshire Dalmatian wins top Best of Breed prize at prestigious dog show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There were 101 reasons to celebrate for a pair of Huntingon dog owners after they claimed success at Crufts over the weekend.

Jenny Alexander and Isabelle Collier showed Sapphire, a Dalmatian, to wow the judges at the NEC Birmingham, winning a ‘Best of Breed’ crown at the famous show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were unable to go all the way and book their place in Sunday night’s Best in Show finale but still enjoyed a day to remember at the world’s biggest dog show.

Jenny Alexander and Isabelle Collier from Huntingdon with Sapphire, a Dalmatian which was the Best of Breed winner. Photo: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The world’s greatest celebration of dogs welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged-friends into the NEC Birmingham from 7-10 March, with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.