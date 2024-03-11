Crufts 2024: Cambridgeshire Dalmatian wins top Best of Breed prize at prestigious dog show

​More than 20,000 dogs were welcomed to the world famous show
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There were 101 reasons to celebrate for a pair of Huntingon dog owners after they claimed success at Crufts over the weekend.

Jenny Alexander and Isabelle Collier showed Sapphire, a Dalmatian, to wow the judges at the NEC Birmingham, winning a ‘Best of Breed’ crown at the famous show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were unable to go all the way and book their place in Sunday night’s Best in Show finale but still enjoyed a day to remember at the world’s biggest dog show.

Most Popular
Jenny Alexander and Isabelle Collier from Huntingdon with Sapphire, a Dalmatian which was the Best of Breed winner. Photo: BeatMedia/The Kennel ClubJenny Alexander and Isabelle Collier from Huntingdon with Sapphire, a Dalmatian which was the Best of Breed winner. Photo: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club
Jenny Alexander and Isabelle Collier from Huntingdon with Sapphire, a Dalmatian which was the Best of Breed winner. Photo: BeatMedia/The Kennel Club

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners.

The world’s greatest celebration of dogs welcomed more than 20,000 four-legged-friends into the NEC Birmingham from 7-10 March, with viewers able to follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4.

The top prize of Best in Show went to Viking the Australian shepherd,