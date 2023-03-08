A dog agility trainer from Whittlesey is making final preparations to show her dogs at Crufts.

Becci Hodson will show both of her dogs, Jaffa and Vibe, at the prestigious event on Thursday and Friday (March 9 and 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becci took time out from bathing her beloved pooches to update the Peterborough Telegraph on her last-minute preparations.

Becci Hodson and her rare breed dog Jaffa will be competing at Crufts 2023: “My biggest goal is to go out there and enjoy every minute.”

“We’re making sure the dogs don’t look like they’ve just rolled off a farm,” she said, laughing.

Border collie Vibe will be competing in the Championship (Large) event on Thursday, while Jaffa the Kromfohrländer – a very rare terrier breed – will run in the Medium Anything But Collie (ABC) competition on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That scheduling suits the well-known dog agility trainer, who trains dogs nationwide and works with clients across the country: “It’s quite nice that I only have to focus on one dog per day,” she says.

Becci is keen to perform well at the event but success in the main arena isn’t her main motivation:

Vibe, left and Jaffa, will be competing in the Championship (Large) and Medium Anything But Collie (ABC) events, respectively, at Crufts 2023.

“The dream is to have those lovely clear runs and to do well,” she admits, “but to be honest I’m just super-excited to be there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an opportunity which so many people in dog agility don’t get.”

While Vibe and Jaffa are competing separately, they will both be tackling agility courses made up of 20 obstacles designed to test various different skills and elements.

Being one of the most popular events at Crufts ensures the agility events draw big crowds to the main arena.

“I’m definitely going to feel the nerves,” Becci says, admitting the packed venue will be “a little bit intimidating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I ran at my first attempt at Crufts [in 2015], I was much more inexperienced,” she remembers. “Nerves stole a lot of the enjoyment.”

Greater experience and plenty of support will, Becci believes, make for a more positive experience this time around.

“A lot of the people in the arena will be students and friends and they’ll all be rooting for me.”

“My biggest goal is to go out there and enjoy every minute.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad