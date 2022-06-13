The St Botolph's Festival on the Green took place in Orton Longueville over the weekend.
The volunteer-led community festival, coordinated by Botolph Green Residents’ Association, was a day of food, drink and entertainment in the form of live music, performances and displays.
There was a special RAF Hurricane flypast, dog show and disco, as well as fair rides, stalls and pub games throughout the day.
The event was made possible because of a generous donation by Fengate-based recycling, renewable energy and waste management company Viridor’s community fund.
The Peterborough Telegraph has put together some of the best photos from the day.