The St Botolph's Festival on the Green took place in Orton Longueville over the weekend.

The volunteer-led community festival, coordinated by Botolph Green Residents’ Association, was a day of food, drink and entertainment in the form of live music, performances and displays.

There was a special RAF Hurricane flypast, dog show and disco, as well as fair rides, stalls and pub games throughout the day.

The event was made possible because of a generous donation by Fengate-based recycling, renewable energy and waste management company Viridor’s community fund.

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together some of the best photos from the day.

1. St Botolph's Festival on the Green Crowds at the St Botolph's Festival on the Green Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2. St Botolph's Festival on the Green Crowds at St Botolph's Festival on the Green. On stage the Palmy Ukulele Band Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3. St Botolph's Festival on the Green Crowds at St Botolph's Festival on the Green. On stage the Palmy Ukulele Band Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4. St Botolph's Festival on the Green Alla Irodenko and Margaret Anderson raising funds for the Ukrainian Appeal Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales