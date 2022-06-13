Crowds at St Botolph's Festival on the Green

Crowds soak up the sunshine at St Botolph's Festival on the Green over the weekend

The Peterborough Telegraph has put together some of the best photos from the day

By Adam Barker
Monday, 13th June 2022, 1:58 pm

The St Botolph's Festival on the Green took place in Orton Longueville over the weekend.

The volunteer-led community festival, coordinated by Botolph Green Residents’ Association, was a day of food, drink and entertainment in the form of live music, performances and displays.

There was a special RAF Hurricane flypast, dog show and disco, as well as fair rides, stalls and pub games throughout the day.

The event was made possible because of a generous donation by Fengate-based recycling, renewable energy and waste management company Viridor’s community fund.

1. St Botolph's Festival on the Green

Crowds at the St Botolph's Festival on the Green

Photo: David Lowndes

2. St Botolph's Festival on the Green

Crowds at St Botolph's Festival on the Green. On stage the Palmy Ukulele Band

Photo: David Lowndes

3. St Botolph's Festival on the Green

Crowds at St Botolph's Festival on the Green. On stage the Palmy Ukulele Band

Photo: David Lowndes

4. St Botolph's Festival on the Green

Alla Irodenko and Margaret Anderson raising funds for the Ukrainian Appeal

Photo: David Lowndes

