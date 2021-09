The re-enactment saw dozens of people dressing up in period costumes for the ‘fight’ as part of the Vikings fun day at the attraction.

There was a range of activities taking place alongside the re-enactment taking place, with youngsters able to try their hand at archery, and learn more about Viking burials.

Visitors were also able to watch a play about the Vikings.

1. The Vikings at Flag Fen Families enjoyed the activities at Flag Fen Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

