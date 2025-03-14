Course to help property traders on health and safety

​City is ‘hub for property investment’

An entrepreneur has launched a new mentoring course to help landlords and builders in Peterborough be more aware of their legal obligations.

Carl Mannion (42) has created his ‘Construction, Design and Management (CDM) For Landlords and Small Builders’ course to equip the property investor sector with crucial knowledge on health and safety laws in a bid to to keep them from being fined or their projects shut down.

He created the intensive three-day course by drawing on more than a decade of his own experience in senior leadership health and safety roles with blue chip names including Mace Group, Bureau Veritas, and Babcock.

Carl said: “I believe it’s a first in the UK and chose Peterborough because it’s a hub for property investment.”

The course covers how to save on construction builds, legal duties, mitigating risks, and compliance documentation to ensure that ‘course delegate’ projects are legally sound, plus three months’ free membership bringing ongoing support and expert guidance.

The first course intake is March 28 to March 30 at the Marriott Delta, Peterborough and is being offered to early adopters for less than half the normal price.

Carl said: “The launch intake will be a loss leader for me but I expect some great endorsements from our first customers, which will underpin the regular £2,500 fee in place from then on.

For details visit www.better-safety.co.uk/cdm-training-for-landlords or call 0330 0948 848.