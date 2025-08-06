Couple from Peterborough celebrate 70 years of marriage and "an active life" together
Celebrating the extraordinary milestone of 70 years of marriage is Victor ‘Vic’ Piper, 92, and Joan Piper, 91.
The couple marked their platinum anniversary last week with a party surrounded by family and friends at Cranberry Court, a McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development in the city.
Vic and Joan first met at a dance held at the Navy, Army and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI) Club in Gillingham, Kent. At the time, Vic was home on leave from the RAF, having just participated in lining the route for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.
The couple tied the knot on 30 July, 1955, at Saint Augustine’s Church in Gillingham, and have shared a lifetime of love, adventure, and dedication ever since.
Vic went on to serve 22 years in the RAF, during which time the couple lived in various locations across the UK depending on his postings. Joan worked as a sales assistant before dedicating herself to family life.
The couple have three children, six grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
After leaving the RAF, Vic ran a garage for seven years, undertook various contracts for local government, and eventually accepted a position at Cambridge University as a laboratory technician, where he worked until retirement.
Reflecting on their long and happy marriage, Vic and Joan shared: “We’ve been lucky to live an active life doing the things we love.”
A spokesperson for McCarthy Stone said: “Following retirement, they lived in several towns and villages before settling back in Peterborough and moving to Cranberry Court, where they love the “vibrant social life and brilliant manager.”
“Their anniversary party was a joyful celebration in the residents’ lounge at Cranberry Court, surrounded by family, neighbours and friends.”
Gwen Tack, House Manager at Cranberry Court, added: “Vic and Joan are such a lovely couple with a beautiful family. It’s so nice of them to share their celebrations with the whole Cranberry Court community.”
Reflecting on the secret to their enduring relationship, Vic and Joan said it was largely down to “having shared interests and doing everything together.”
