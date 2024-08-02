Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns at amount of space to be lost to public

Councillors have agreed that a decision to sign over a large area of Peterborough’s Werrington Fields to a school should be rethought.

Following a near three hour long debate, members of Peterborough City Council’s scrutiny committee today (August 2) agreed the decision taken by its cabinet on July 16 should be reviewed by all councillors at a future meeting of the full council.

The cabinet had agreed that Ken Stimpson Academy should have a 125 years lease on land at Werrington Fields equivalent to eight football pitches.

Werrington Fields

The school was to be allowed to fence off the area as a safeguarding measure for students.

But the move has angered many Werrington residents who have enjoyed access to the green area for more than 40 years.

Campaigners were allowed to address the meeting and many spoke of their preference for a compromise solution in which land equivalent to four football pitches would be allocated to the academy.

Members of the scrutiny committee agreed unanimously that the matter should be referred back to full council via the cabinet.

Councillors at a future meeting of the full council will be urged to consider the amount of land to be leased to the academy and the amount of open space that will be fenced off.

The dispute over the use of Werrington Fields has gone for six years with many campaigners speaking of the importance of access to open space for people’s mental and physical health.