A long-awaited new health and well-being programme which aims to help older people and people with disabilities and health conditions was launched at Peterborough Museum on Friday January 19.

The innovative, city-wide initiative – called ‘Living my Best Life’ (LMBL) – was described as “a top-to-bottom wellbeing network” by the scheme’s founder and chair, Councillor Bryan Tyler.

“LMBL's primary aim is to offer physical, mental, social and financial activities, support and signposting, and just as importantly, we want to be providers of fun and friendships,” he said.

Living My Best Life's founder and chair, Councillor Bryan Tyler (far left) launching the collaborative health scheme with Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, Councillor Chaz Fenner and community leaders and volunteers at the Peterborough Museum on January 19.

LMBL will provide health classes through its partners at Vivacity at various venues across the city, including libraries and the Peterborough Museum.

Along with exercise classes, the scheme will offer activities like balance and coordination classes, walks and talks, 1960s and ‘70s disco dancing, bingo and quizzes.

Councillor Tyler was keen to highlight his motivation for starting the scheme:

“During the pandemic, thousands of our most vulnerable residents slipped through the cracks and suffered alone,” he said.

The councillor was emphatic about what he believes the scheme’s ultimate goal is:“We want to provide the support [needed] to enable people to live a longer and better life!” he said, adding, “but my personal goal is to get our disabled and older residents reducing their prescriptions [and] trips to the doctors.”

The councillor hopes that, in the truly long-tem, LMBL will help to “Take some of the pressures off Adult Social Care, GP's, [and] the NHS in general.”

LMBL has been developed by a collaboration of volunteers, community leaders, and local fitness, healthy living and medical professionals, some of whom attended Friday’s launch.

Councillor Tyler said it was “great” that “lots of charities and volunteer organisations are wanting to team up with us to provide services.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow was also at the launch.

Speaking on his social media channels, Mr Bristow said he was “delighted to back Councillor Bryan Tyler, Councillor Chaz Fenner and everyone behind the Council’s ‘Living My Best Life’ initiative.”