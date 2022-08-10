Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pat Nash in the Mayor's Parlour

Tributes have been paid to the former Mayor of Peterborough Pat Nash MBE died earlier this month.

Ms Nash was North Bretton ward councillor for eight years from 2004 to 2012, representing the Conservative party, and also served on Bretton Parish Council. She was Mayor of Peterborough in 2008-2009.

Following news of her death, leader of Peterborough City Council and leader of the Conservatives in the city, cllr Wayne Fitzgerald said: “It’s always sad to hear of the passing of a council colleague. I’m sure many will miss Pat Nash who gave up so much of her time to help others whilst serving as a North Bretton Councillor and the city's Mayor. She will be missed and fondly remembered by many within the council. On behalf of the Conservative group, I would like to send our condolences to her family.”