Tributes have been paid to the former Mayor of Peterborough Pat Nash MBE died earlier this month.
Ms Nash was North Bretton ward councillor for eight years from 2004 to 2012, representing the Conservative party, and also served on Bretton Parish Council. She was Mayor of Peterborough in 2008-2009.
Following news of her death, leader of Peterborough City Council and leader of the Conservatives in the city, cllr Wayne Fitzgerald said: “It’s always sad to hear of the passing of a council colleague. I’m sure many will miss Pat Nash who gave up so much of her time to help others whilst serving as a North Bretton Councillor and the city's Mayor. She will be missed and fondly remembered by many within the council. On behalf of the Conservative group, I would like to send our condolences to her family.”
Cllr Nick Sandford, who was leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the council when Ms Nash was a councillor said: “Pat was a passionate and dedicated councillor for a number of years for the Bretton ward and did a lot of good work on behalf of residents. I met her on many occasions whilst she was walking in Bretton Park and we would usually have a chat. She served as Mayor for a year and always chaired the Full Council meetings in a fair way but could be firm when she felt things were getting out of hand. I am really sorry to hear of her passing and it’s a great loss for Bretton and the City of Peterborough.”