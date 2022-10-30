A Peterborough councillor has vowed to find a solution to anti-social and dangerous problems affecting thousands of city residents caused by a minority attending car cruise events in the city.

Cllr Julie Stevenson has spent six years trying to find an answer to the issues caused by the car meets, which have seen a number of people injured in the city – and caused misery to residents and businesses near-by. Hotspots have included the Ortons and Woodston, with hundreds of calls put in to police from frustrated residents in the area over the past three years.

Police at a cruising event in the city

The proposals include a city-wide injunction banning car ‘cruising’ in the future, which could cost up to £50,000 to put in place – but could take two years to put in place – as well as PSPOs as a temporary measure.

Cllr Stevenson said: “These measures will work. They have worked in other areas of the country. We have seen police taking action recently, and it has worked.

"The money to fund the measures would come from grants, and not the taxpayer – we know the financial situation the council is in.

"If the report is not accepted, then our work will continue. I won’t give up – I will keep going and going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have had residents on the phone at 3am as a result of the actions of the minority. For too long people have put up with this as just another nuisance in their lives.”

Cllr Stevenson said a major frustration had been a lack of communication from the organisers of the car cruises.

She said: “We have been dismayed that there has been no engagement from the organisers of the events. It appears the organisers don’t want to take responsibility for the minority who cause a majority of the problems.

“My door is always open to speak to. We really want to hear the other side of it. I understand they want to keep it as an ‘underground’ thing, but people are being hurt and lives impacted.”